ROCKPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Divers had a close encounter with a massive shark off the coast of Rockport.

While filming a promotional video for their diving company on Tuesday, they spotted a Basking shark.

“Once we were finished with the promotional stuff, we noticed a shark was still out there and had been swimming back and forth,” Shaun Maguire said, from Undersea Divers.

The divers say they’ve seen many sea creatures in the water before, but nothing as big as this shark.

“The one we were swimming with, we estimated it to be between the 20-25 foot range,” Maguire said. “So, it was really cool to see something that big underwater.”

While they may look scary, Basking sharks are not aggressive and not dangerous to humans.

“Luckily, one of the divers with us had a camera and was able to get some cool pictures and some cool videos,” Maguire said.

Divers said it was an amazing experience to see the shark up close.

“As we were swimming around, we were all super excited, talking about how it was the experience of a lifetime,” Maguire said.

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