BOSTON (WHDH) - Some state residents could soon see cash back in their pocket after feeling the pinch of prices increased by inflation.

Leadership in the Massachusetts House of Representatives unveiled a three-point, $8 billion economic development plan to invest in hospitals, ports and housing development.

The package includes more than $500 million in tax breaks and another $500 million in one-time tax rebate payments.

“The total package is about a billion dollars and we think that’s a significant amount of money to be returning” House Speaker Ron Mariano said.

Under the proposal, individuals will receive $250 and couples will receive $500. To qualify, residents must make at least $38,000 a year and no more than $100,000 for individuals and $150,000 for couples.

While many agree the money is a good step, some argue the rebate does not go far enough.

“Its a good start, but it shouldn’t be the only thing that they’re doing,” Paul Craney of Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance said. “We should actually be focusing on tax relief, suspending taxes, reducing taxes or eliminating taxes all together, targeted to the middle class and make it broad.”

Marie-Frances Rivera, president of the Massachusetts Budget and Policy Center, said people need tax relief and cash in their pockets right now to pay for groceries, gas and rent. But the state’s lowest income residents apparently being left out caused some concern.

“It surprised me,” Rivera said. “It surprised me, especially in a state like Massachusetts, where we have such stark income inequality.”

Lawmakers leading the proposal argue people in lower tax brackets have received previous payments and will benefit from other parts of the bill.

“The tax changes are permanent – they affect all lower income folks, so there is a significant amount in here for those folks (making under $38,000),” Mariano said. “Even though they are not specifically getting a direct rebate, they will get tax relief that is permanent.”

If the plan passes the legislature, residents could start seeing the proposed payments by October of this year.

