SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Arson investigators and the bomb squad are working to determine what caused an explosion at a house in Springfield Thursday afternoon.

Flames could be seen shooting into the sky in video captured by a neighbor’s home surveillance camera

The fire happened on Meadowlark Road.

Firefighters worked to put out the flames

A portion of the house was heavily damaged; nobody was hurt.

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