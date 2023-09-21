BOSTON (WHDH) - Federal authorities are investigating after the crews of two flights at Logan Airport said they were flashed by what appeared to be a green laser.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the crews for JetBlue Airways Flights 494 and 972 reported being “illuminated by a green laser” around 5:40 a.m. on Thursday.

According to the FAA, no injuries were reported in either cases.

In addition to local authorities being alerted, the agency announced it had started its own investigation into the matter.

No additional details were released.

