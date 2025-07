FAIRHAVEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said a man drowned Tuesday evening in Fairhaven.

Officers received a call just after 5 p.m. reporting the incident; they said the man was found in the water near the boat ramp at Seaview Avenue.

A person was performing CPR when officials arrived.

