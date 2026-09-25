FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River police are investigating a fire at an empty commercial building as possible arson.

The building went up in flames on Wednesday night around 10 p.m.

“Heavy fire, fully involved, in the rear of the building,” Fall River Fire District Chief Sean Flannery said. “The fire had extended through the building through the South Main Street side.”

The fire spread to two other nearby buildings, forcing one person in an attached apartment out of their home. Several businesses nearby were badly damaged.

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