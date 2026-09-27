Rain and wind kept people inside in Fall River on Saturday as the community prepared for the potential for flooding impacting roadways and homes.

Sheri Souza said, “We’ve all just been hanging in there at my house. We weren’t trying to leave.. but we didn’t get everything we needed today.”

Souza said she was stocked up on the essentials.

“Water, milk, bread, juices, just snacks, things like that.”

Safety cones were out along some streets that are prone to flooding.

Drivers who were out on Saturday said they were taking it slow.

Thomas Lague said, “I’m trying not to be out as much.. due to the severe weather.”

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