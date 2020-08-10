Falmouth Fire Department issues warning after overheated laptop sparks house fire

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Falmouth Fire Department issued a warning to residents Monday after an overheated laptop sparked a house fire.

Firefighters said the device was charging on a boy’s bed while he was sleeping and likely overheated causing damage to the computer and the mattress.

With more and more people working from home, firefighters said it is important to safely store all electronics

“With the cords just through use breaks down,” Lieutenant Craig O’Malley said. “That’s why it’s not recommended to have any electronics plugged in charging, on a flammable surface.”

