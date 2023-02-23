BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The friends of a man killed in a crash on I-93 in Braintree over the weekend are mourning the loss while also calling for those potentially responsible to come forward as state police investigators search for two other cars possibly linked to the crash.

State police announced earlier this week that they believe the two other cars were operating at a high rate of speed and possibly racing each other.

Michael Wojdag, 46, of Hanson was killed in the crash on Sunday night while was with his wife and son heading back to their home after a ski trip at Wachusett Mountain.

Speaking with 7NEWS, Mike Berian, one of Wojdag’s friends, recalled Wojdag as “a genuine, down-to-earth, good man.”

Berian said Wojdag was “everyone’s friend.”

“So, a lot of broken hearts and everyone is just trying to cope with losing him,” he continued.

Wojdag and his family were close to exit 6 on I-93 north around 9 p.m. when their Chevy Tahoe was struck by a Honda Civic.

The crash killed Wojdag and sent his wife and son to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police said the Civic’s five occupants, who were not injured, remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Officials said one of the two other vehicles currently sought may have hit the Civic, forcing it into the Tahoe.

Over the last few days, Wojdag’s family and friends have tried processing the loss.

Berian, who has known the family for years, said he has a message for the drivers now eyed by state police in this incident.

“Take responsibility,” he said. “Be accountable.”

Berian will join Wojdag’s family and friends this weekend for a final goodbye as Wojdag leaves behind his wife, his 17-year-old daughter and 14-year-old son.

Described as a man everyone could always count on, Berian said he hopes those closest to Wojdag will continue to keep his memory alive.

“He really genuinely cared about everyone he came in contact with and showed up all the time,” Berian said. “And that’s really what we should all be doing is showing up for each other.”

Berian has set up a GoFundMe for Wojdag’s family.

Anyone who has information about this crash is asked to contact the State Police-Milton Barracks at (617) 698-5840 or the State Police Troop H Detective Unit at (617) 740-7544.

