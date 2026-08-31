BOSTON (WHDH) - Paige Wright spoke to 7NEWS, remembering her 19-year-old brother, Frankey Wright Jr.

His family said he died in what transit police said appeared to be a horrific tragedy at the Forest Hills T Station Saturday afternoon.

“I would never think I would lose my youngest brother this early,” Paige said.

Transit police said it was just after 1 p.m. when a man and a woman entered the station. Police said she became unsteady on her feet and lost her balance on the platform near the yellow warning strip. She ended up falling onto the empty tracks.

Transit police say Wright Jr. jumped in to help, but landed on the electrified third rail and died.

Paige said the woman Wright was with was his girlfriend. The two were headed to a Caribbean Festival.

“They were excited to go to the festival together,” Paige said. “They were going to have a good day.”

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said the woman, who is also 19, was seriously hurt and taken to a local hospital.

Wright Jr.’s family said he grew up in Lowell and worked with children with autism. They said he was noble, selfless, and always tried to be there for the people he loved, putting others before himself, even in his final moments.

“He loved his girlfriend, and so this really just shows the person that he was,” Paige said. “Always trying to help someone and be there for someone.”

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