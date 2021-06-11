DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The heartbroken family of teenage boy who died after being pulled from a pool at a high school graduation party in Dedham over the weekend is demanding justice as authorities continue to investigate his death.

“I just want justice. I need to know what happened to my baby,” said Deborah Rowell, the mother of 17-year-old Alonzo Polk. “Somebody has got to tell me something.”

Officers responding to reports of a possible drowning on Netta Road at 12:30 a.m. on Sunday learned that Polk, of Dedham, had been pulled from an in-ground pool during a party on the property, police said.

Bystanders performed CPR and Polk was taken to a Boston hospital, where he passed away Friday, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

Investigators have since filed a criminal complaint in Dedham District Court that seeks charges against the homeowners including furnishing alcohol to persons under the age of 21 and reckless endangerment to a child, police announced Thursday.

The names of the people facing charges will not be made public until the court “makes a determination of probable cause and conducts an arraignment,” police added.

Polk, a former defensive back on the Dedham High School football team, is now being remembered as a thoughtful, well-liked boy who loved his family.

“We offer our condolences to the family and friends of Alonzo who have been impacted by this tragic loss of life,” the Dedham Police Department said in a statement. “We ask that the privacy of Alonzo’s family and friends be respected as they grieve the sudden and heartbreaking loss of their loved one.”

A spokesperson for the district attorney’s office noted that Polk’s autopsy results have not yet come back.

An investigation remains ongoing.

