Family says Mighty Quinn’s latest MRI shows no new disease

BOSTON (WHDH) - Family members of a 3-year-old Weymouth boy who earned the nickname “Mighty Quinn” during his courageous battle with cancer say his latest MRI showed no new disease.

A steady stream of visitors, including the Dropkick Murphys, professional athletes, and first responders have visited Quinn’s home while he was unable to go outside because of his weakened immune system.

In a post on Facebook, Quinn’s family announced that his latest MRI at the Jimmy Fund Clinic didn’t show any sign of new disease, “the best possible outcome for Medulloblastoma patients!”

“We had a great visit with his Neuro-Oncologists who were delighted with his MRI results and his progress!!! You have all been so amazing-we truly believe your prayers and positivity have been the reason Quinnie has done as well as he has-even his Doctors are amazed we are at this point this quick!,” the message read. “We still don’t know how we will ever thank everyone for their support-we will figure out a way! Quinnie’s next steps are literally steps-to OT and PT! Of course we would be remiss without thanking his Doctors for all they have done!”

