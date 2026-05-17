BOSTON (WHDH) - It was the last weekend for a legend at the Franklin Park Zoo.

Little Joe, a big gorilla, is making the move from Boston to Pittsburgh.

Erica Farrell, the zoo’s assistant curator, said, “This was just a really good pairing and hopefully if it goes well in the future, he’ll have a family for himself.”

Well-known for his friendly demeanor and notorious for his daring escape 23 years ago, Little Joe was a fan favorite.

Joseph Pepicelli helped find the gorilla after he scaled a wall and jumped across a moat to escape his enclosure.

“We got a call that a gorilla escaped the Franklin Park Zoo,” he recalled. “He hopped the chainlink fence, came up the grassy knoll to the highway, and was sitting with his legs around the bus stop.”

Zookeepers managed to tranquilize him and bring him back to the park. And while he’s off to start a new family in Pittsburgh, two younger gorillas are coming to Franklin Park to form a pod with 5-year-old Pablo.

“The idea is for young male gorillas to get together to form bonds and have these little bachelor groups,” Farrell said.

After the two new gorillas arrive, there will be a period of adjustment before they are in the enclosure for the public to see. Another announcement about that is expected in the coming weeks.

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