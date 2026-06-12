BOSTON (WHDH) - Fans have waited four years to celebrate the next FIFA World Cup. Some have waited even longer to watch the matches in person.

“Since I was a kid, 1986 when my dad told me to record these tapes, you know, VHS, I had to record them,” Juan Bolanos, Los Angeles FIFA Fan Festival Attendee.

Sofi Stadium, or simply “Los Angeles Stadium,” will host eight matches. The men’s tournament was last held in the U.S. in 1994.

“It’s a once-in-a-career opportunity,” Tim Ream, U.S. Men’s National Team captain.

“We see this as a fantastic opportunity to be able to play in front of our country, in front of our people, and, you know, represent each other, represent our family,” Ricardo Pepi, Forward, U.S. Men’s National Team.

While not everyone could score a ticket to the games, multi-day fan festivals like the one at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum are providing people a place to celebrate.

“Unfortunately, the prices were a little bit, uh, ridiculous,” Zuleyka Mojarro, Los Angeles FIFA Fan Festival Attendee.

“It sounded appealing to me to be in a big crowd and watch the opening game,” Joachim Masuch, Los Angeles FIFA Fan Festival Attendee.

With live music and giant screens, fans can feel like they’re at the heart of the tournament.

“The kids love it. It’s their first, real World Cup that they’ve been to, so we’re getting them hyped up,” Carlos Flores, Los Angeles FIFA Fan Festival Attendee.

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