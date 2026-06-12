BOSTON (WHDH) - The excitement was easy to see on a stifling Friday afternoon in Boston.

The World Cup fan frenzy was on full display as thousands converged on City Hall Plaza for Fan Fest.

Scottish soccer fans geared up for tomorrow night’s match against Haiti.

The pints were flowing early at the Dubliner, and all the hoopla is a gigantic boost for bars and businesses.

“We’re gonna keep going, and it’s gonna be a good few weeks,” Aidan McGee said of the Dubliner.

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