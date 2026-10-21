BOSTON (WHDH) - An FBI agent who arrested James “Whitey” Bulger in Santa Monica in 2011 said the crime boss told him that former FBI agent John Connolly was framed.

In a new document filed by Connolly’s defense as part of a push to get his murder conviction overturned, FBI agent Scott Garriola claimed Bulger pointed blame at Connolly’s boss.

In the document, Garriola said, “Bulger told me John Connolly had been framed for crimes he did not commit and that John Connolly’s former supervisor, John Morris, was corrupt.”

In 1982, John Martorano, a hit man for Bulger, shot and killed World Jai-Alai executive John Callahan. Callahan had been cooperating with the FBI.

Prosecutors argued Connolly tipped off Bulger, who in turn ordered the hit. Connolly has denied that.

In 2008, a jury found Connolly not guilty of first-degree murder but convicted him of second-degree murder. His attorneys argued prosecutors withheld Bulger’s claims about Connolly being framed.

Connolly was released from prison in February 2021 due to his age and poor health.

As part of Connolly’s attempt to clear his name, his attorneys referenced handwritten notes from Bulger seized after his capture.

In the new filing, Garriola said, “I recall reading the manuscript and taking notes on it. In the manuscript, Bulger made similar statements about Connolly being framed.”

In Bulger’s handwritten notes, the crime boss recalled the first time he claimed he bribed Morris, writing, “I gave him an envelope with money in it. He was real nervous and swore me to secrecy. I agreed and never betrayed the promise I made.”

Bulger was beaten to death in prison in 2018 at 89 years old.

A hearing on whether to overturn Connolly’s conviction is scheduled for November 5.



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