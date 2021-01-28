FBI Boston Division assisting Belmont police in search for missing 15-year-old girl

BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation Boston Division is assisting Belmont police in its search for a missing 15-year-old girl last seen more than a week ago.

The FBI Boston Division confirmed that their Child Exploitation-Human Trafficking Task Force is helping Belmont police find Nya Brown by offering extra manpower and resources.

Nya was last seen on Jan. 17 at 6 p.m., according to Belmont police.

She reportedly left her cellphone and debit card at home.

Nya is described as standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Belmont police at 617-484-1212.

BPD needs your help locating missing juvenile-please call 617-484-1212 with information. pic.twitter.com/3zXnUI5oZk — Belmont, MA Police (@BelmontPD) January 23, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)