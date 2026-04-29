BOSTON (WHDH) - The FBI released new information Wednesday about the gunman accused of a mass shooting at Brown University and the murder of a Massachusetts Institue of Technology (MIT) professor at his home in Brookline in December, including that he had been planning the attack for years.

Federal agents said their months-long investigation revealed the shooter, Claudio Valente, 48, acted alone and had no connection to terrorism. They said Valente took three years to plan the attack.

The report also revealed Valente purchased two of the weapons used in the attacks legally at a pawn shop in Florida.

Police found Valente dead in a storage facility in Salem, New Hampshire days after the shootings. They said he took his own life.

Ella Cook, 19, and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov were killed in the shooting at Brown University, and nine other students were hurt. After the shootings on campus, federal investigators said Valente shot and killed 47-year-old MIT professor Nuno Loureiro at his home in Brookline.

Three students who were injured in the attack are now suing Brown University, alleging the school ignored warnings about the shooter. A spokesperson for the university said they are reviewing the complaints.

Investigators said Valente was a PHD student at Brown University before he dropped out in 2001.

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