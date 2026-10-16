BOSTON (WHDH) - Testimony resumed on the fourth day of the Matthew Farwell trial on Friday.

Prosecutors allege Farwell killed Sandra Birchmore, 23, and her unborn baby to keep her from going public with their relationship, which authorities say started when she was 15 years old and was part of a Stoughton Police Mentoring Program.

Christopher Beckstrom, an FBI Forensic Examiner, took the stand.

Beckstrom talked about text messages on Sandra Birchmore’s and Matthew Farwell’s phones. The night before Birchmore died, her phone was locked at 9:10 p.m. and registered steps a half hour later.

Beckstrom showed a note on her phone titled “Names for baby 2021,” one of them being Matthew.

Over a week before Bitchmore’s death, Farwell looked up “can you revoke consent in Mass?” and “can deleted messages be recovered by Cellebrite?” Cellebrite is a law enforcement tool used to find information on phones.

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