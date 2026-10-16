BOSTON (WHDH) - Friday marked the fourth day of testimony in the Matthew Farwell murder trial, and prosecutors called an FBI forensic expert to testify about electronic evidence in the case.

Prosecutors allege Farwell killed Sandra Birchmore, 23, and her unborn baby, to keep her from going public with their relationship, which authorities say started when she was 15-years-old and part of a Stoughton Police Mentoring Program.

On Friday, prosecutors turned to electronic evidence to show what was on the minds of Birchmore and Farwell before and after her death on February 1, 2021. FBI Forensic Examiner Christopher Beckstrom took the stand to discuss internet searches, texts, and notes found on their cell phones.

Prosecutors continued to present evidence they say shows Birchmore was happy to be pregnant and looking forward to having her baby. Beckstrom presented a message Birchmore wrote in the notes app on her iPhone on January 30 which read: “Names for baby 2021: Madelyn Nicchole Abby Rose (Nicole) Lilly Elizabeth Cayden Matthew.”

Beckstrom also presented internet searches from Farwell’s phone on February 9, reading, “Can you revoke consent in Massachusetts” and “Can delete imessage be recovered by cellbrite.”

Cellebrite is a law enforcement tool used to recover lost or deleted information from devices.

The prosecution also pointed to the movement of Birchmore’s cell phone to track her last movements. Beckstrom said her phone moved six steps at 9:10 p.m. the night she died, and then it was locked three minutes later. Some time after that, Farwell was seen on camera arriving at Birchmore’s apartment.

Beckstrom said Birchmore’s phone only moves on more time, another eight steps at 9:40 p.m. while staying locked, and did not move again after that. Prosecutors said that was shortly before video showed Farwell leaving Birchmore’s apartment building.

Farwell’s defense team pointed to messages on Birchmore’s devices that they say support their argument that Birchmore took her own life. They pointed to a Facebook message Birchmore sent in 2020 where she wrote, “I’m in tears. Not okay at all, really struggling and want to KMS [kill myself].” At 7:50 p.m. on the night she died, Beckstrom said Birchmore made an internet search that read, “What color is the suicide ribbon?”

Investigators said they found 240,000 messages in total on Birchmore’s phone, and 10% of those involved conversations with Farwell. They said it was more often Birchmore messaging Farwell, than the other way around.

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