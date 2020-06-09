FBI seeking 2 men amid investigation into torching of Boston police cruiser

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Boston Division, the Boston Police Department, and the Boston Fire Department—Fire Investigation Unit are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two men who may have information relevant to the ongoing investigation into the vandalism and arson of a police cruiser.

The two men were seen at the intersection of Tremont and Bromfield streets around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 31 as the city erupted in riots surrounding the death of George Floyd where a BPD cruiser was ignited.

Unknown individual #1 appeared to be a white or Hispanic male between 5 feet, 8 inches and 6 feet tall with a medium build. He wore a white hoodie, red bandana, and gray shorts.

Unknown individual #2 is believed to be a Hispanic male approximately 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet tall with a medium build. He wore a black T-shirt, black shorts, and a black hat.

Investigators believe they may have information relevant to their investigation into who lit the fire.

On the night of Sunday, May 31 at approximately 9:25 p.m., two Boston police officers responded to a call for assistance and parked their vehicle in the area of the Beantown Pub near Suffolk University. Shortly thereafter, several individuals vandalized the cruiser, breaking its windows, and eventually setting it on fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call 857-386-2000.

