WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Federal authorities arrested two Worcester residents who now face multiple charges for allegedly taking part in the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to officials.

A spokesperson for the FBI Boston Division said Long Duong, aka Jimmy Hoang Duong, 54, and Julie Miller, aka Hong Ngo, 51, were both arrested by agents on Tuesday, June 13, in connection with the 2021 riot in Washington, D.C.

Both were taken into custody without incident after an arrest warrant was issued by the United States Court for the District of Columbia.

“These arrests bring the total number of individuals charged by the FBI Boston Division in connection with the breach of the U.S. Capitol to 24,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Both Duong and Miller face charges that include:

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

No additional details were given.

The last Jan. 6-related arrest by FBI Boston was that of former Boston police officer Joseph Fisher, 52, who was taken into custody from his home in Plymouth.

