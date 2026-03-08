WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A federal judge has dismissed the case against a Babson student who was deported to Honduras.

Any Lucia Lopez Belloza was deported in November 2025 and the federal government was later ordered to return her to the U.S.

Court records show on November 20, 2025, the 19-year-old was stopped by immigration officers at Logan Airport while heading to Texas to visit her family for the holidays.

Her attorney filed an emergency petition in federal court while she was still in the U.S. Within minutes, a judge issued a temporary stay — ordering that she not be removed from the country for 72 hours. Despite that order, she was flown to Honduras the next day.

Lopez Belloza, who is originally from Honduras and grew up in Texas, is currently attending Babson College remotely while living with her grandmother in Honduras.

Her attorneys say they plan to appeal to have her case heard in Boston instead of Texas.

