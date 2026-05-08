BOSTON (WHDH) - A 14-year-old female from Mattapan and a 16-year-old female from Dorchester are expected to be arraigned in juvenile court after being charged in a robbery and assault in East Boston Thursday.

Officials responded to a radio call reported a person with a knife in the area of Falcon Steet just before 9 p.m. on Thursday.

Upon arrival, officers spoke to the victim, who said she observed a group of juvenile females inside a gas station store she’d stopped at who were arguing with a store employee.

“The victim stated the group turned their attention to her and one of the suspects grabbed her wallet before the group fled the store on foot,” police said in a statement. “The victim gave chase and eventually caught up with the group in the area of 425 Border Street. At this time, one of the suspects became physically aggressive with the victim and a struggle over the wallet ensued in which the victim was shoved to the ground and kicked multiple times.”

According to police the victim was able to gain possession of her wallet before the suspects fled into a building on Border street, but that she was missing cash that had been in the wallet.

Upon locating the suspects inside an apartment, the first suspect, the 14-year-old, was taken into custody without issue. The second victim, however, “violently resisted, kicking, screaming, and refusing to move from the ground causing a scene which disturbed several residents of the apartment building”.

Eventually she was taken into custody.

The 14-year-old was charged with unarmed robbery; the 16-year-old was charged with unarmed robbery, unarmed assault to rob, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

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