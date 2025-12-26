BOSTON (WHDH) - Football will once again take center stage at one of the country’s most iconic ballparks when the Wasabi Fenway Bowl returns to Fenway Park Saturday!

This year, the annual NCAA postseason matchup will be between the University of Connecticut Huskies and the Army Black Knights. The 113-year-old stadium is being transformed into a winter showcase for the event.

“We are opening the doors of America’s ballpark to open the next chapter of what’s become an annual event here in New England,” said Brett Miller, Executive Director of the Wasabi Fenway Bowl.

The game will hit home for UConn tight end and Needham native Louis Hansen.

“I’ll have close to 100 people at this game,” said Hansen. “It’s my last game as a college football player so to be able to be home and do this in Boston, and to be home for the holidays is really special. And running out there on a field that I’ve been to countless Red Sox games at is something I’ll never forget.”

Army Head Coach Jeff Monken said he is also looking forward to playing at the historic park.

“This is an awesome venue. I’ve never been here before, and the other night we brought the team in here and we got a chance to tour the studio, and go inside the green monster, and go to the outfield — what an iconic venue,” said Monken.

Organizers said fans can expect a festive atmosphere and the rare opportunity to watch college football under the Fenway lights.

“How cool is it to turn the coolest stadium in America into a football stadium?” said Kade Berry, a UConn fan.

“Beautiful stadium and awesome to see…best sport ever, football,” said another fan.

The Bowl kicks off Saturday, December 27 at 2:15 p.m. Fenway Park says the game will also be immediately followed by an hour-long postgame show by country star Riley Green.

