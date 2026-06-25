NORTHBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - At least one person has been taken to the hospital after a wrong-way crash in Northboro Wednesday night, according to Massachusetts State Police.

State police said they received multiple 911 calls reporting a wrong-way driver on I-290 eastbound just before 9 p.m. When troopers arrived on the scene, they found the wrong-way driver had crashed into another vehicle in the area of mile marker 29, sending two vehicles up in flames.

State police said there are “serious injuries” and at least one person was taken to the hospital.

I-290 eastbound is currently closed at exit 28 and traffic impacts are expected to continue for several hours, according to MassDOT. Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route at this time.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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