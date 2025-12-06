FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The wait is over, and we now know many of the teams that will be playing their matches at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro during the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA announced Saturday that the home of the Patriots will host seven games — five group stage matches, one round of 32 game, and a quarterfinal.

On June 13 at 9 p.m. Haiti will play Scotland.

On June 16 at 6 p.m, Norway will play either Iraq, Bolivia, or Suriname.

On June 19 at 6 p.m, Scotland will play Morocco

On June 23 at 4 p.m., England will play Ghana

On June 26 at 3 p.m, Norway will play France.

On June 29 at 4:30 p.m. a round of 32 match will take place.

On July 9 at 4 p.m. Gillette will host the World Cup quarterfinal.

