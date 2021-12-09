BOSTON (WHDH) - Hollywood is once again taking over the streets of Boston.

Appleton Street underwent a total transformation Thursday into a scene straight out of the 1960s as production for the upcoming “Boston Strangler” movie continued.

Plenty of spectators stopped by trying to get a shot of the action and maybe even a glimpse of the stars. Keira Knightley and Chris Cooper are just some of the big names who are appearing in the film.

The Ridley Scott production is based on the true story of two female journalists who reported on the crimes of the city’s most notorious serial killer.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)