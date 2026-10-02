BOSTON (WHDH) - The final pre-trial hearing was held Friday in the murder trial of Matthew Farwell, a former Stoughton police officer accused of killing 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore in 2021. It marked the final hearing before jury selection is expected to begin next week.

Prosecutors claim Farwell groomed Birchmore for sex when she was just 15-years-old and part of the Stoughton police mentorship program. In 2021, Birchmore, who was pregnant at the time, was found dead at her Canton apartment in what initially appeared to be a suicide, until Farwell was indicted in 2024 on charges that he staged her murder. He has pleaded not guilty to the federal charges.

In a written ruling Thursday, Judge Denise Casper denied Farwell’s request to move the trial out of state, saying the defense didn’t meet the burden of proof that pretrial publicity would prevent the defendant from getting a fair trial. His defense had previously argued that Farwell would not get a fair trial in Massachusetts because of media coverage of the case.

Even with no cameras allowed in federal court, Casper discussed courtroom decorum for what’s expected to be a high-profile case. She said accessories like buttons, signs, and t-shirts showing support for either side will not be permitted.

Jury selection will begin next Tuesday, when potential jurors will be questioned until 16 are selected.

During the hearing, Casper also suggested both the prosecution and the defense should be prepared to deliver opening statements by the end of next week.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)