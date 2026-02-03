MILAN (AP) — Finland named Joonas Korpisalo as an injury replacement in its Olympics roster on Tuesday, with the Boston goaltender taking the place of Buffalo’s Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.

Luukkonen left a game last week because of a lower-body injury. He was expected to go into the Milan Cortina Games as the No. 3 goalie behind Juuse Saros and Kevin Lankinen.

All three are making their debut at the Olympics for the defending champion. Finland won in Beijing in 2022, the second consecutive Games not involving NHL players, who are back for the first time since 2014.

The Finns will be without top center and prospective captain Aleksander Barkov after the back-to-back Stanley Cup champion tore ligaments in his right knee during Florida Panthers training camp in September. Barkov was named as one of the first six players heading to Milan but was replaced when the full roster was unveiled in January.

Finland plays its first game Feb. 11 against Slovakia, then faces rival Sweden on Feb. 13 and host Italy on Feb. 14.

(Copyright (c) 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)