Fire crews battle ‘devastating’ blaze in Dartmouth

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a “devastating” blaze at a home in Dartmouth on Thursday night, officials said.

The multi-alarm fire broke out at a multi-million dollar home at Salter’s Point, according to the Dartmouth Police Department.

“It was just like a matchbox,” one neighbor said. “The whole was huge flames.”

Photos from the scene showed thick smoke billowing into the air and towards other homes as raging flames engulfed the multi-level structure.

“The wind really played a major factor in pushing that fire through the main fire dwelling and then pushing it towards the other homes as well,” Dartmouth deputy fire chief said. “The real focus was on knocking down those two buildings that had the potential to catch.”

The home is a total loss.

Two other homes were damaged.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

