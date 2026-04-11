BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews from multiple communities responded to the area behind West Gate Lanes in Brockton on Saturday after several trailers went up in flames, officials said.

The fire started around 2 p.m. and by the time Brockton firefighters arrived, the flames were already spreading from one trailer to another.

The flames sent smoke billowing into the sky and ignited multiple trailers that were parked alongside each other.

Employees working inside the bowling alley and nearby businesses said they heard what sounded like explosions as the fire broke out.

“It sounded like a loud car backfire. We heard about thjree, four, five boom sounds. It was pretty loud,” one witness aid.

Another said, “You really didn’t know what was going on and then as I’m locking the door you heard this loud pop that kind of shook the building, so it was a little stressful for a little while.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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