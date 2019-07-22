Fire crews battling 7-alarm building fire in downtown Natick

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews from several area departments are battling a seven-alarm building fire in downtown Natick.

The fire broke out early Monday morning in a building on South Main Street that houses multiple businesses. There were no reported injuries.

Nancy Kelly, owner of a dance studio in the building, said she was in shock as she watched her business go up in flames.

“We’ll find a spot. I have kids that love me and I love them and we’ll find another spot if that one isn’t useable,” Kelly told 7NEWS at the scene.

No additional information was immediately released.

7 alarm fire in downtown Natick.

1 story building with businesses. Lots of smoke. No injuries.#7News pic.twitter.com/xJqdjC4Eip — Byron Barnett (@Byron_Barnett) July 22, 2019

