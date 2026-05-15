WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A house and car were damaged by a fire in Onset Friday morning.

Fire officials said the incident occurred just after 5 a.m. on Woodside Avenue.

The fire chief said the car caught fire first, then spread tot eh house.

No one was inside the house, but the structure’s outside sustained significant damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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