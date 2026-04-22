SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to a gas station in Saugus Wednesday afternoon after an SUV veered off the road and plowed into a gas pump, causing a fire, surveillance video showed.

Police and firefighters were called to the Speedway Gas Station on Route 1 North at approximately 2 p.m. after the vehicle slammed into one of the pumps and it burst into flames in the parking lot.

“We noticed the ‘kaboom’ sound, I looked out and the gas pump was already over here engulfed in flames,” said Joshua Grady, the owner of Speedway Gas Station. “It was very impactful, it was crazy.”

Grady said he immediately jumped into action after he heard the crash, hitting the emergency button and cutting gas to the pumps to avoid an explosion.

“The first thing I thought was, let me hit that emergency valve before I try to run out the door because I wasn’t going to run directly into the fire, you know?” Grady said.

The driver was able to make her way out of the vehicle through the front passenger side door, and was not hurt.

“I’m glad that we’re all safe,” said Dimitri Sylvester, a witness. “It was very fast, it happened the second that I was going into work.”

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames quickly.

The gas station is temporarily closed as crews work to clean up the area.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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