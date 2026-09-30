SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A three-story building went up in flames in Somerville Wednesday evening, prompting a massive emergency response and forcing several street closures, officials said.

Fire crews from Somerville, Cambridge, Chelsea, Medford, and other surrounding communities responded to the fire at a building at the corner of Broadway and Curtis Street shortly after 5 p.m. Firefighters appeared to be mainly focused on the roof, where smoke was seen billowing from.

“I heard the alarm go off, and slowly when I got up I was thinking it was not a real alarm,” said Ryan Gehrelein, a witness. “But when I got outside I looked to the right…and it was really bad when I got out. There was, like, a lot of smoke seeping out from the seams of the building, so I was like, ‘oh, this is real!'”

Several streets in the area remain closed at this time as firefighters continue to fight the flames.

No word on any injuries, or what could have caused the fire.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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