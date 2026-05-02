PEPPERELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating an early morning fire in Pepperell that left one person dead.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Harper Way around 2:50 a.m. Saturday found heavy fire coming from a mobile home, according to a joint statement issued by Pepperell Deputy Fire Chief John Rose, Pepperell Police Chief Todd Blain, and State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine.

Firefighters immediately made entry but could not locate any occupants. They attacked the fire and later found the sole resident, an older adult, deceased inside. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death. One dog also perished.

“On behalf of the Pepperell Fire Department, I want to express our condolences to the family that lost a loved one,” said Deputy Chief Rose. “This is a sad day for them and our community.”

The origin and cause of the fire are being investigated by the Pepperell Fire Department, Pepperell Police, State Police fire investigators assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, and State Police assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office. They are supported by the Department of Fire Services’ Code Compliance & Enforcement Unit.

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