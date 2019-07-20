Fire officials investigating Roxbury blaze that left 1 dead, 1 injured

BOSTON (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating an early morning blaze in Roxbury that left one dead and one hospitalized.

Firefighters responding to a reported structure fire on Rockland Street around 4 a.m. found heavy fire and smoke coming from the third floor of a house and ordered a second alarm, officials said.

Fire officials later confirmed that a 51-year-old man died in the fire and one resident was hospitalized.

Crews said hoarding conditions inside the building hindered their ability to fight the fire.

The blaze caused an estimated $350,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.

At approximately 04:00 smoke showing on arrival at 52 Rockland St .Roxbury Ma. A 2nd Alarm was ordered. Pic courtesy of ⁦@LiveBoston617⁩ pic.twitter.com/fHHRbzY97y — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 20, 2019

Heavy fire knocked downslope companies are working , extensive overhauling being down. pic.twitter.com/NM0t4ZQAkE — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 20, 2019

Deputy Chief Andre Stallworth briefs the media. Companies experienced hoarding conditions,while fighting the fire. One person was rescued from the building. There was one fatality. pic.twitter.com/9QGfIjzks9 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 20, 2019

Companies will remain on scene checking for hot spots. BFD-FIU on scene to determine the cause of the fire.Damages are estimated at 350,000. There was one resident displaced ⁦@COB_ONS⁩ helping with the housing. pic.twitter.com/Bvw5bUjQhO — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 20, 2019

