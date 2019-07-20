Fire officials investigating Roxbury blaze that left 1 dead, 1 injured

BOSTON (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating an early morning blaze in Roxbury that left one dead and one hospitalized.
Firefighters responding to a reported structure fire on Rockland Street around 4 a.m. found heavy fire and smoke coming from the third floor of a house and ordered a second alarm, officials said.
Fire officials later confirmed that a 51-year-old man died in the fire and one resident was hospitalized.
Crews said hoarding conditions inside the building hindered their ability to fight the fire.
The blaze caused an estimated $350,000 in damage.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
No additional information was immediately released.
