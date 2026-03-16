QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Flames created a smoky scene at the Quincy Center MBTA station just before 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Smoke filled parts of the inside of the station.

Commuters who spoke with 7NEWS said they did let the train leave the station after several workers took fire extinguishers off.

According to the T, delays of about 20 minutes were reported due to the fire department activity.

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