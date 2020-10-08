Fire Patrol plane overturns on Plymouth airport runway, 2 passengers inside

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A small plane overturned on the side of a runway at the Plymouth Municipal Airport with two passengers inside.

SKY7 HD flew over the scene on Runway 24 where the Plymouth County Fire Patrol plane flipped over while surveying the area for brush fires, according to Plymouth Fire Chief Ed Bradley.

Bradley said the plane hit a gust of wind during the landing process that caused the plane to flip

A preliminary investigation conducted by the Federal Aviation Administration said the single-engine Piper PA-18 ground looped after landing on the runway around 2:30 p.m.

Neither of the passengers was injured, according to a police spokesperson though both were transported to Beth Israel Deaconness Hospital out of an abundance of caution.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

