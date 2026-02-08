BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters worked through bitter temperatures to quickly extinguish and contain a multi-alarm fire that scorched a triple-decker in Dorchester on Sunday morning.

Crews responding to a report of heavy fire coming from the rear of a three-family home on Adams Street around 2:15 ordered a second alarm and worked to contain it from spreading to nearby structures, according to the Boston Fire Department.

One firefighter was transported from the scene.

No residents were displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

