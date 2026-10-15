KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews from several firehouses battled a fire at a home on Grove Street in Kingston late Wednesday.

The fire broke out around midnight.



One firefighter was taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion.

The elderly homeowner was taken to the hospital for a preexisting medical condition.



The homeowner told 911 that sparks were shooting from a light fixture in the home.

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