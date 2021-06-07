ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - One firefighter was taken to the hospital after battling a blaze that broke out at a Pfizer facility in Andover on Monday, officials said.

Crews responding to a report of a fire at the facility on Burtt Road just before 11:30 a.m. found flames burning in a generator room, according to Andover Fire Rescue.

Andover, Lawrence, and Tewksbury firefighters were able to contain the blaze but crews remained on scene through the early afternoon as they monitored hot spots in the ductwork.

One Andover firefighter was taken to an area hospital for observation related to dehydration.

“This call was made challenging by the extreme heat on scene, so firefighters had to take extra care to ensure they were staying hydrated and not overexerting themselves,” Andover Fire Rescue Chief Michael Mansfield said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

