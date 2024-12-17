HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters are battling a blaze at an auto body shop in Hingham.

Route 3A was closed at the intersection of Sergeant William B. Terry Drive and Fottler Road, according to Hingham police.

As of 4:23 p.m., all northbound traffic lanes were reopened, police said in an X post. The southbound side of the road remains closed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

