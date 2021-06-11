FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled flames at a housing complex in Falmouth on Thursday night.

A person driving by the Falmouth Housing Corporation on Main Street just before 8 p.m. reported an exterior fire on a second-floor balcony of the building, according to Falmouth Fire Rescue.

Firefighters responded to the scene and found heavy fire coming from the exterior of the structure.

All occupants made it out of the building safely and most were able to return to their apartments, fire officials said.

Several apartments on the second and third floors, as well as three commercial units on the first floor, sustained water, heat and smoke damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

