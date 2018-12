BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Billerica fire crews battled a blaze Saturday morning that left a house scorched.

Firefighters responding to the fire on Ipswich Street about 9 a.m. found two rooms that were fully engulfed in flames, according to the Billerica Fire Department.

Fire Capt. Joe Bradley said it appears the fire started in the basement.

Everyone made it out of the home safely.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.