Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire that tore through a Dorchester building on Friday.

Crews were called to the scene on Sargent Street, shortly before 4:00 p.m. where flames had spread through the 2-and-a-half-story building, according to a post on the Boston fire department’s Twitter page.

Two adults were taken to the hospital with injuries and nine individuals were displaced according to fire officials.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

