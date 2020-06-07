Firefighters, police rescue man face down in Whitman pond

WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police and firefighters rescued a man found unconscious in a pond in Whitman Saturday, officials said.

Police and firefighters responding to reports of a possible drowning at Hobart Pond off Pond Street at 3:45 p.m. found a man face down in the water, officials said. Police rolled the man on his side and firefighters took him out of the water to an ambulance.

The 63-year-old Whitman man was taken to a nearby hospital and reportedly alert and talking during transport, officials said.

