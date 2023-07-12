BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A heartwarming rescue recently played out in Brockton when firefighters saved a baby deer in distress.

The rescue happened on Monday afternoon after Fire Chief Brian Nardelli said workers at the city’s water treatment facility on Oak Street noticed a strange noise coming from a sewage pipe.

The workers called for help and crews soon found a baby deer stuck in a roughly four-foot pipe.

Animal control personnel and firefighters got to work, with one rappelling to help the animal.

“Bobby York, the firefighter that went down, he goes down there, he starts to move around and the fawn jumps out and starts swimming around,” Nardelli said.

Nardelli said the fawn then jumped back into the hole before York was able to get a cinch on the fawn and hand it to firefighters.

After two hours, first responders were able to finally get the deer out of its tight situation and on its way back home.

“Everyone was really happy at the end, this is this small animal, baby animal that was down there,” Nardelli said. “Hopefully, mom was nearby and was able to maybe take her baby and go off into the woods and live a happy life.”

Nardelli said the fawn was not hurt in this incident.

