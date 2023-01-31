BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters rescued five children from a burning home on Cedar Street in Mattapan early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters say they had challenges getting to the flames to put them out.

“The obstacles fighting the fire were very narrow hallways, steep stairways,” said Deputy Chief Michael Hocking. “Wires were a big problem here – we couldn’t get our aerial ladders to the roof.”

Seven other residents were able to get themselves out of the building safely. All 12 people who were living in the home are now displaced.

No injuries have been reported.

Deputy Chief Michael Hocking addressed the media on the 2 alarm Cedar St fire where companies assisted 5 children & 7 adults evacuate & are now displaced. There were no injuries reported . Companies are clearing out. BFD-VAU is on scene to assist families with emergency services pic.twitter.com/phGnqDqEAK — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 31, 2023

